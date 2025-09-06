Amundi Increases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,698 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $114,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 70.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $109.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.