Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 48,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 127.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Saia by 4.6% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 7.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $313.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.00. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $624.55.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.59 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $290.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.16.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

