Amundi Sells 7,692 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Amundi trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $103,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.61.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $261.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.83. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.67 and a 1-year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

