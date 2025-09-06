Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. $NUS Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,542.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Daniel W. Campbell sold 23,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $283,031.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,837.50. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chayce David Clark sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 233,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,685.80. The trade was a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,926 shares of company stock valued at $711,364. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 6.9%

NYSE NUS opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $567.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $386.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.68 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

See Also

