Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 83.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 95,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 43,475 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 97.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 64.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 50.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $164.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $165.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

