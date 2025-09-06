EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $351.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,740 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

