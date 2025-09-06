Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IOT. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Samsara Trading Up 17.6%

Shares of IOT stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 40,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,435,795.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 984,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,052,596.67. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $149,837.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 358,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,740,905.60. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,910,783 shares of company stock worth $111,188,818. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 300.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 385.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

