Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Cibc World Mkts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$173.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$167.42.
In other news, Senior Officer Erminia Johannson sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.57, for a total value of C$690,023.29. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
