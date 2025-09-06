Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average is $75.05. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $91.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Imperial Oil by 2,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

