Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Waystar Stock Up 0.1%

WAY stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. Waystar has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waystar will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Waystar

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $1,617,478.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 764,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,484,780.46. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 682,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,326,646.87. This represents a 11.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,688 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waystar by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,211 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waystar by 23.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Waystar by 3,883.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,268,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waystar by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,155,000 after purchasing an additional 309,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Waystar by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,087,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,323,000 after purchasing an additional 201,262 shares in the last quarter.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

