Baird R W Upgrades Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) to “Hold”

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.24 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $315.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $524,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 70,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,990.20. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 39,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $2,983,447.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,724.50. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,920,281 over the last three months. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.