Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Koppers from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

KOP opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Koppers has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $569.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). Koppers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 0.76%.The company had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 112.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Koppers by 258.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 97,600.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

