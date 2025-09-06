Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Rating Increased to Hold at Baird R W

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

OMDA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omada Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omada Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Omada Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omada Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Omada Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OMDA

Omada Health Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of OMDA stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68. Omada Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. Omada Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omada Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Omada Health in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter worth about $366,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter worth about $458,000.

About Omada Health

(Get Free Report)

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omada Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omada Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.