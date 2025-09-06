Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) & BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Head-To-Head Survey

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) and BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BYD has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Toyota Motor pays an annual dividend of $6.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BYD pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Toyota Motor pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BYD pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $315.45 billion 0.85 $31.45 billion $20.74 9.63 BYD $108.10 billion 1.11 $5.60 billion $0.71 18.89

This table compares Toyota Motor and BYD”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than BYD. Toyota Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BYD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Toyota Motor and BYD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 1 2 2 0 2.20 BYD 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Toyota Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BYD shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and BYD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 8.77% 11.63% 4.58% BYD 5.71% 22.70% 5.86%

Summary

Toyota Motor beats BYD on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers subcompact and compact cars; mini-vehicles; mid-size, luxury, sports, and specialty cars; recreational and sport-utility vehicles; pickup trucks; minivans; trucks; and buses. It offers vehicles under the Toyota and Lexus brand names. Further, the company provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards. Additionally, it operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information, as well as engages in telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment manufactures and sells mobile handset components, such as housings and electronic components; and offers assembly services. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobiles, and auto-related molds and components; rail transport and related business; and provision of automobile leasing and after sales services, automobile power batteries, lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic, and iron battery products. The company develops urban rail transportation business. BYD Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

