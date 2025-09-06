NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.50 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $879.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 19.55%.The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Paul Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,761.88. This represents a 25.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,628. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,732.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.