Plancorp LLC Purchases 33,123 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 533.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,123 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 420,575 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25,603.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117,518 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8,537.4% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 111,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 110,388 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 311,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,794 shares during the period.

Shares of VV opened at $298.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $301.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.35.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

