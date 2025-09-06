Plancorp LLC Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Plancorp LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 450.6% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 21,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 174,901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,806,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 83,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,993,000 after buying an additional 23,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 115,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $60,383,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $315.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.86.

Read Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.