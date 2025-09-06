Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Has $15.79 Million Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,107 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up about 14.9% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $15,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 299,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,365,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 52,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 29,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.