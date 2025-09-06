Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,682 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for approximately 4.5% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,355,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $222,768,000 after buying an additional 231,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 44.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 10.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,423,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,868,000 after acquiring an additional 428,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,743,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after buying an additional 2,137,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,563,000 after acquiring an additional 721,767 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $44.01.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.