Allegiant Travel Company $ALGT Shares Purchased by Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel accounts for about 6.3% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,350,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,751,000 after acquiring an additional 331,998 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,770,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 633,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after purchasing an additional 69,282 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 412,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 40.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 389,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Allegiant Travel Company has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.58 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel has set its FY 2015 guidance at 2.250- EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -2.750–1.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

