Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Buys 11,051 Shares of Natural Resource Partners LP $NRP

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners makes up approximately 2.2% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 21.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $520,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:NRP opened at $102.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.29. Natural Resource Partners LP has a 12-month low of $81.74 and a 12-month high of $113.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 65.19%.The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

