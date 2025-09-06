Plancorp LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $30,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 144,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $44.62 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

