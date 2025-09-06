Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Triple Flag Precious Metals makes up about 0.9% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFPM. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,258.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $239,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.76 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 53.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

