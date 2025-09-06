Plancorp LLC Has $12.20 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Plancorp LLC decreased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Plancorp LLC owned about 0.15% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $72.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

