NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $2,508,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AWI stock opened at $198.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.14 and a 12-month high of $199.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.09 and a 200-day moving average of $159.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $195.00 target price on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

