DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 86,500 shares, agrowthof146.4% from the July 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 33.6%

Shares of DEUZF stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

