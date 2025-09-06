DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 86,500 shares, agrowthof146.4% from the July 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 33.6%
Shares of DEUZF stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.