NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52,273 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $6,742,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.9%

HF Sinclair stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $52.86. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.07 and a beta of 1.07.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -434.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,805.23. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DINO shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

