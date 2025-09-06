Financial Contrast: AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) & SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF)

SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SoftwareOne and AvidXchange, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftwareOne 0 2 0 0 2.00 AvidXchange 2 14 1 0 1.94

AvidXchange has a consensus target price of $10.04, suggesting a potential upside of 0.96%. Given AvidXchange’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AvidXchange is more favorable than SoftwareOne.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftwareOne $1.15 billion 1.24 -$1.72 million N/A N/A AvidXchange $438.94 million 4.70 $8.15 million ($0.05) -198.80

This table compares SoftwareOne and AvidXchange”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AvidXchange has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoftwareOne.

Profitability

This table compares SoftwareOne and AvidXchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftwareOne N/A N/A N/A AvidXchange -1.80% 1.15% 0.39%

Risk and Volatility

SoftwareOne has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvidXchange has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of AvidXchange shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AvidXchange beats SoftwareOne on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoftwareOne

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations. SoftwareONE Holding AG was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Stans, Switzerland.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company serves real estate, community association management, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, hospitality, and media sectors through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

