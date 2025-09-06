Critical Contrast: Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) versus Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Pollard Banknote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pollard Banknote and Lottery.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pollard Banknote N/A N/A N/A Lottery.com -2,484.16% -85.38% -36.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pollard Banknote and Lottery.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pollard Banknote N/A N/A N/A $0.32 42.80 Lottery.com $1.07 million 22.46 -$28.54 million ($9.74) -0.63

Pollard Banknote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lottery.com. Lottery.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pollard Banknote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pollard Banknote beats Lottery.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services. It offers a range of bingo-related products, such as bingo paper, pull-tab tickets, pull-tab ticket vending machines, and gaming machines. In addition, the company provides licensed games, such as prize giveaway, promotional opportunities, digital marketing, POS support, and second chance draw management, as well as distinctive products, business processes, and merchandising solutions to enhance lottery operations and optimize retail sales. The company was formerly known as 7510101 Canada Limited. Pollard Banknote Limited was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada. Pollard Banknote Limited operates as a subsidiary of Pollard Equities Limited.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc., a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

