T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Short Interest Update

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 236,700 shares, adecreaseof66.1% from the July 31st total of 697,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 773,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCAF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1,899.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 321,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $36.72 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.