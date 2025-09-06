SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) versus Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Head to Head Contrast

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SMC and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 18.00% 7.31% 6.68% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SMC and Spectris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 0 0 0 0.00 Spectris 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $5.20 billion 3.70 $1.03 billion $0.75 20.07 Spectris $1.66 billion 3.08 $298.52 million N/A N/A

This table compares SMC and Spectris”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Spectris.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SMC has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Spectris has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SMC pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Spectris pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. SMC pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SMC beats Spectris on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system. In addition, the company offers process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, temperature control equipment, and process gas equipment, as well as high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, and pneumatic instrumentation and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. The company was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

