Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Wall Street Zen raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $133.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $97.37 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $131.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.69%.Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 105,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,136.50. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $856,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,061.80. The trade was a 54.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,079. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

