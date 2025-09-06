Short Interest in Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW) Decreases By 65.9%

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,500 shares, adropof65.9% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Syntec Optics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPTXW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Syntec Optics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Syntec Optics

Further Reading

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

