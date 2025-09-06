Short Interest in Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW) Decreases By 65.9%

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,500 shares, adropof65.9% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Syntec Optics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPTXW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Syntec Optics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.
