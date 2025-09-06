Banque Transatlantique SA Invests $107,000 in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR

Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 455.1% during the 1st quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73,358 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,386,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 278,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 41,497 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $100.87 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $109.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

