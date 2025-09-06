Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 126,169 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,917,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,169 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.82% of ACI Worldwide worth $104,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACIW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4,756.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after acquiring an additional 410,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 144,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $401.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACIW. DA Davidson upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACI Worldwide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. The trade was a 17.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.