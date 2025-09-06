AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 111.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,157,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,137,882 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $61,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 489.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 399,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 331,355 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,070.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 111,566 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $24.92 on Friday. Murphy Oil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $695.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 67.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUR

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.