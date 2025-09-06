AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 164,316 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of NetApp worth $60,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 221,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $13,483,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $865,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,208,812.90. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,280.90. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,775. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

