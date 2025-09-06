Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 446,467 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $106,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $305.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $256.89 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.76.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

