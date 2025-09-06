AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,893 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Bunge Global worth $76,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,552,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,503,000 after purchasing an additional 991,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,756,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,561,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,513.72. The trade was a 231.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Bunge Global Trading Up 3.9%

Bunge Global stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

