Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August $PAUG

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,627,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $99,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 82.3% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of BATS PAUG opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

