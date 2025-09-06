AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,291,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,342 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $80,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 847,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after buying an additional 34,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,105,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,209,000 after acquiring an additional 797,852 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGIC Investment news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $786,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 249,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,294.22. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,694,447.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,220,380.76. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%.MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.67.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

