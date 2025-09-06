AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935,225 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Lincoln National worth $72,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1,818.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 661,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 627,466 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 141.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,171,000 after buying an additional 394,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $12,645,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $11,379,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 4,639.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 310,677 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cfra Research upgraded Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

NYSE:LNC opened at $42.14 on Friday. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,691.35. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

