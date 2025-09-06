Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,050 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Monster Beverage worth $70,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,786,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,154,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,712,000 after acquiring an additional 563,353 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,157,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,431,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,901,000 after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,406,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,146,000 after acquiring an additional 493,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Redburn Atlantic cut Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

