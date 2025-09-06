AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 131.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,861,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622,819 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $64,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 194,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 122,320 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 244,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 79,433 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,424,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. Element Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $625.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.45 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

