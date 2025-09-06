AQR Capital Management LLC Has $69.04 Million Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,338 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of lululemon athletica worth $69,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $159,364,000 after purchasing an additional 561,491 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,052,000 after buying an additional 464,186 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $123,894,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,389,000 after buying an additional 162,295 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $319,463,000 after acquiring an additional 160,897 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.79.

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.09. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $163.98 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

