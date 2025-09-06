Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,598 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Donaldson worth $77,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Donaldson by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 878,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after acquiring an additional 189,580 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $1,511,635.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,942.95. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,066,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 25,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,170.27. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $83.31.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.