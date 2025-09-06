AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 332,138 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 332,138 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $78,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Textron by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

