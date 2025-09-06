AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,466 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Avnet worth $63,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $53.77 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

