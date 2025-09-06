Nicholas Daniel Sells 1,500 Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,476.46. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 1st, Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $88,185.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $77,040.00.

Etsy Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.77. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $70.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.16 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Arete upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Etsy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $76.00 target price on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Etsy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Etsy

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Etsy by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,229,000. Finally, JBGlobal.com LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 68.2% in the first quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

