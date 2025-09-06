NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 86.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,882 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,800,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,914,000 after buying an additional 164,662 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allstate by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after buying an additional 2,374,684 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,405,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,288,000 after buying an additional 89,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allstate by 613.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after buying an additional 2,134,893 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,358,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,769,000 after buying an additional 462,613 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.21.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $201.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.97. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $214.76.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 18.81%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

